Turkey: 2 killed in explosion near border with Syria

by –

(AP) — An explosion inside a vehicle near Turkey’s border with Syria on Friday has left two people dead and two others injured, Turkey’s state-run news agency said.

The blast occurred inside a car some 750 meters (yards) from a local government office in the border town of Reyhanli, in Hatay province, Anadolu Agency said.

It quoted Hatay’s Gov. Rahmi Dogan as saying two people inside the car were killed.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. There was no immediate information on the condition of the two injured.

The report said several ambulances and police vehicles have been sent to the scene.

In 2013, two car bomb attacks in Reyhanli killed 52 people, including Syrian refugees. Turkey blamed Syria’s intelligence agency for the attack.