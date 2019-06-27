Tunisia’s aging president hospitalized with serious illness

byAssociated Press27 June 2019 08:24-04:00

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s 92-year-old president has been taken to a military hospital after falling seriously ill.

President Beji Caid Essebsi’s office announced the hospitalization on Thursday. Essebsi had been briefly hospitalized last week as well.

Tunisia’s first freely elected president, Essebsi won office in 2014. He recently announced he wouldn’t run again in elections this November, saying a younger person should lead the country.

