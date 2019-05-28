Trump ending Japan trip after Memorial Day speech to troops

World

Trump ending Japan trip after Memorial Day speech to troops

by By JILL COLVIN and DARLENE SUPERVILLE , Associated Press27 May 2019 21:13-04:00

TOKYO (AP) — President Donald Trump will be heading home from Japan after stopping aboard a U.S. warship to give a Memorial Day speech to U.S. forces.

Trump will land Tuesday on two vessels near a base in nearby Yokosuka. One is the Japanese destroyer J.S. Kaga where he’ll be joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The other is the USS Wasp, a multipurpose amphibious assault ship where he’ll be delivering Memorial Day remarks to the troops.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako also are expected to visit with Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

The U.S. honored its fallen on Memorial Day on Monday. Trump has been criticized for skipping visits to cemeteries to honor U.S. troops, but he placed flags on graves in Arlington Cemetery last week before leaving for Japan.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.