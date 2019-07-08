Trump administration reviews human rights’ role in US policy

By ERIC TUCKER , Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it will review the role of human rights in American foreign policy, appointing a commission expected to elevate concerns about religious freedom and abortion.

Human rights groups accused the administration of politicizing foreign policy in a way that could undermine protections for marginalized populations.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the commission Monday. He did not take questions from journalists.

The commission will be led by Harvard Law School professor Mary Ann Glendon, a former U.S. ambassador to the Vatican. A conservative scholar, Glendon turned down an honor from Notre Dame the year President Barack Obama was scheduled to deliver a commencement address.

