Thousands march for LGBT rights in Ukraine’s capital

World

Thousands march for LGBT rights in Ukraine’s capital

byAssociated Press23 June 2019 04:20-04:00

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of supporters of LGBT rights have marched through the center of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, under a heavy police presence to separate them from opponents.

Police said Sunday that nine people were arrested on suspicion of preparing provocations against participants in the Kiev Pride event.

Ukrainian news reports estimated the number of marchers at about 2,500.

Several people protesting the march scuffled with police as the march assembled. Others stood along the route, shouting and holding a banner reading “Sodomy is the road to hell.”

Opponents of gay rights say homosexuality is contrary to Ukraine’s traditional culture. In turn, a large banner at the head of the march declared that “our tradition is freedom.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.