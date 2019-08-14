The Latest: US rapper A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault

by

(AP) — The Latest on A$AP Rocky’s trial for assault in Stockholm (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

A Swedish court has found American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.

The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, earlier pleaded self-defense and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who he said were persistently following his entourage.

One of them picked a fight with one of Mayers’ two bodyguards, the rapper told the Stockholm District Court.

The courts said the defendants “were not in a situation” where they were entitled to self-defense and that they “assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him.”

As a result, the three defendants were “convicted of assault and sentenced to conditional sentences.”

___

9:10 a.m.

A Swedish court will rule Wednesday whether American rapper A$AP Rocky is guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.

The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, earlier pleaded self-defense and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who he said were persistently following his entourage. One of them picked a fight with one of Mayers’ bodyguards, the rapper told the Stockholm District Court.

If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison.

The 30-year-old rapper and his two bodyguards were released Aug. 2 pending the verdict. All three have returned to the United States and are not legally obliged to be present in Stockholm.

The issue led to a U.S.-Swedish diplomatic spat.