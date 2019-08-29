The Latest: Scottish Conservative leader resigns

byAssociated Press

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move to suspend Parliament (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Scottish Conservative Party leader Ruth Davidson has announced her resignation, the day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suspended Parliament in a move widely criticized by political opponents.

Davidson cited family reasons, having recently started a family. But the timing of her decision, coming so soon after Johnson’s seismic decision raised questions.

In her resignation speech Thursday, Davidson said that with a Scottish election looming in 2021, she realized it would have been too difficult to be away from her family.

Davidson says she stands behind Johnson’s efforts to get a Brexit deal.

___

9:35 a.m.

Political opposition to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move to suspend Parliament is crystalizing, with protests around Britain and a petition to block the move gaining more than 1 million signatures.

Johnson’s maneuver gives his political opponents even less time to prevent a chaotic no-deal Brexit before the Oct. 31 withdrawal deadline. But the decision outraged critics and is serving as a unifying force for the disparate opposition.

House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg dismissed the outrage Thursday as “phony.” He insisted in an interview with the BBC that Johnson wants to outline his domestic agenda.

The move has prompted ruptures across the political spectrum, including among members of Johnson’s Conservative Party. Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson is expected to resign Thursday, in part due to opposition to Johnson’s Brexit strategy.

