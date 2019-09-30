The Latest: Peru’s president orders congress dissolved

by

The latest on the conflict between Peru's president and the country's opposition-controlled congress (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra has dissolved his nation’s opposition-controlled congress amid a bitter feud over his fight to curb corruption.

In a televised address Monday, Vizcarra announced he will convoke new elections after being repeatedly stonewalled by the legislature.

The stunning development came hours after congress pushed forward a controversial vote to select an almost entirely new slate of magistrates to the Constitutional Tribunal over his objection.

Vizcarra had chastised lawmaker for rushing through the vote and warned that he’d move to dissolve congress if they decided to proceed. Under Peruvian law, the president has the right to dissolve congress if lawmakers reject two votes of confidence.

2:55 p.m.

Lawmakers in Peru are pushing forward a vote to select an almost-full slate of new magistrates to the Constitutional Tribunal despite President Martín Vizcarra’s warning the move threatens his fight against corruption and that he’ll dissolve the opposition-controlled legislature.

Legislators began selecting magistrates Monday in the latest clash between congress and the president. The court is set to decide on a number of important cases in the months ahead, including a request to free Keiko Fujimori, the ex-first daughter whose party controls congress.

The vote was halted shortly after starting amid uproar in the legislature.

The president has demanded legislators instead consider rules he is proposing on selecting magistrates.

Vizcarra has the right to dissolve congress if two such votes of confidence are rejected, one of which already took place.