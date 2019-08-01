The Latest: Moody’s warns of fallout from new China tariffs

,

(AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs beginning Sept. 1 on the $300 billion in Chinese imports he hasn’t already hit with taxes (all times local):

4:12 p.m.

Moody’s Investors Service is warning that Trump’s planned tariffs will prove to be an economic drag.

“The escalation of trade tensions will increasingly weigh on the global economy and supply chains in an environment of already decelerating growth in the U.S., the euro area and China,” said Elena Duggar, Moody’s associate managing director.

“The tariffs will be credit negative for a number of U.S. sectors, including computers and electronics, manufacturing and apparel and leather.”

___

3:42 p.m.

The top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee denounced Trump’s plan.

“I am always first in line for getting tough on China,” said Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon. “But Trump doesn’t have any strategy to get China to stop cheating on trade. The only thing he knows how to do is raise tariffs.

“The tariffs announced today will raise costs on everything from computers to backpacks to clothes as kids go back to school, without any reason to think that it will make China stop stealing our technology and undercutting American jobs.”