Thailand’s fugitive ex-premier gets Serbian citizenship

byAssociated Press8 August 2019 09:49-04:00

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian media say fugitive former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has received Serbian citizenship.

State news agency Tanjug said Thursday that the Serbian government granted her the citizenship “because it could be in the interest of Serbia.”

With the Serbian passport, Shinawatra can travel without a visa to over 100 countries, including most of the states in the European Union.

She fled Thailand in 2017, days before being sentenced to five years in jail on graft charges. She reportedly went to London via Dubai, where her billionaire brother, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, resides.

They were both elected premier, but were toppled in military coups — Thaksin in 2006 and Yingluck in 2014.

Among others, Thaksin also has citizenship of another Balkan country, Montenegro, which he received in 2009.

