Teen activist Thunberg urges leaders to admit climate crisis

World

Teen activist Thunberg urges leaders to admit climate crisis

byAssociated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is urging world leaders to acknowledge that global warming “is the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced.”

Thunberg told political and business leaders at a conference in Austria on Tuesday that it’s their job to inform the public about the seriousness of the situation and the need for drastic action.

The 16-year-old Swede said “we must admit that we are losing this battle,” and blasted politicians who talk about climate change before getting onto private jets.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world isn’t doing enough to meet the Paris climate agreement’s goal of keeping global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit).

Guterres also called for an end to fossil fuel subsidies, saying taxpayers’ money shouldn’t be used to destroy the planet.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.