Taiwanese same-sex couples wed at vibrant banquet
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — More than 1,000 people have attended a mass wedding banquet in Taiwan’s capital to celebrate the marriage of same-sex couples after a landmark decision legalizing the unions.
Taiwan became the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage last week following a vote by the island’s legislature.
LGBT couples clad in flowing white gowns and matching suits gathered in Taipei on Saturday evening to walk down a red carpet flanked by cheering supporters.
They were honored in a gala that featured an emcee who wished them “100 years of happiness.” A drag queen also performed with a group of scantily clad men.
Taiwan split with mainland China amid a civil war in 1949. China’s ruling Communist Party considers the island part of its territory.
