Syrian boy survives bombing that killed his mother, siblings

by

(AP) — Syrian government warplanes dropped bombs on a residential building in the last rebel’s stronghold on Thursday, pancaking it and killing at least five people, including a mother and her two children, rescue workers and activists said.

Video shot by the Syrian Civil Defense showed volunteers working to pull bodies and survivors from under the collapsed building in Maaret al-Numan, a town in southern Idlib that was hit in the airstrike.

The volunteers from the group also known as White Helmets pulled away at cement blocks to reach the lifeless body of a young boy. His father, standing behind the camera, wept, repeating his son’s name, Abboudi, as rescuers mulled how to lift the heavy structure. A large bulldozer stood nearby.

Amid the frenzy, a younger boy emerged from a gap in the rubble with swollen red eyes, dusty hair and body, his shirt barely hanging on his body. Rescuers cheered. It was Abboudi’s younger brother.

The mother and another sibling, a girl, were also killed in the bombing.

Activist-operated Baladi News agency also reported that five people were killed.

Syria’s government escalated its offensive on the rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria, home to 3 million people. Bombs and shells rained on the crowded enclave, sending tens of thousands of civilians fleeing to safer areas in the north.

The U.N. has warned its humanitarian operations in the region are at risk.