Suspected Ebola case in Congo had contact with 2nd Goma case

Health and Fitness, World

Suspected Ebola case in Congo had contact with 2nd Goma case

byAssociated Press1 August 2019 04:15-04:00

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A Congolese official says a person who had contact with the second confirmed Ebola case in the city of Goma is at an Ebola treatment center after showing signs of the disease.

The Ebola coordinator for North Kivu province. Dr. Aruna Abedi, tells The Associated Press that this is a suspected case. It is not immediately clear whether the person is a family member of the man who died on Wednesday. He had spent several days at home with his family while showing symptoms.

If this suspected case is confirmed, it could be the first transmission of Ebola in this yearlong outbreak inside Goma, a city of more than 2 million people on the Rwandan border.

Witnesses say border crossings with Rwanda near the city now appear to be closed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.