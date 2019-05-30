Suspect in Lyon explosion claims ties to Islamic State group

byAssociated Press30 May 2019 11:44-04:00

PARIS (AP) — A man arrested for a bombing outside a bakery in Lyon, France, that injured 13 people has told investigators that he had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

A judicial official said Thursday that the suspect claimed to have acted in the name of IS. The group has not issued a public claim of responsibility for last week’s explosion in France’s third-largest city. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

The suspect was identified as Hichem M. His parents were also detained, but the Paris prosecutor’s office said they were released Thursday without charge.

Hichem and one other suspect remain in custody as part of an investigation into attempted murder in relation with a terrorist undertaking.

