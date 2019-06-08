Sudan protesters call for civil disobedience to push army

byAssociated Press8 June 2019 11:31-04:00

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s protest leaders are calling on Sudanese to take part in acts of civil disobedience in a bid to pressure the military after the deadly break-up of thseir main sit-in.

The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which spearheaded protests that led the army to oust President Omar al-Bashir, says Saturday that their resistance will begin Sunday and last till the military council hands over power to civilians.

The call comes nearly a week after security forces moved to clear the protest camp outside the military’s headquarters in Khartoum. At least 113 people have been killed since Monday.

The SPA said Friday they have accepted Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as a mediator to resume talks with the military council, but demanded an independent investigation into the violence since al-Bashir’s ouster.

