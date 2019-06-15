Stunt pilot killed after his plane plunges into Polish river

byAssociated Press15 June 2019 08:16-04:00

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish radio station says the pilot of a small stunt plane was killed after it plunged into the Vistula River during a performance at an air show in central Poland.

Radio Zet News said Saturday on Twitter that rescuers in the town of Plock were not able to save the life of the pilot, who sustained serious injuries when the plane hit the water. Earlier, a spokesman for firefighters in Plock, Edward Mystera, confirmed that a small plane had crashed into the river and rescue teams had been dispatched.

Private PolsatNews.pl says the experienced German acrobatic pilot was taking part in the VII Air Picnic in Plock, which features some 40 pilots. Polish media reported he was flying a Jak-52 two-seater.

The show was closed after the crash and police and prosecutors are investigating the cause of the crash.

