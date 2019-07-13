Strong 4.7 magnitude tremor shakes western Greece

World

Strong 4.7 magnitude tremor shakes western Greece

byAssociated Press13 July 2019 11:47-04:00

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Scientists say a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 has struck western Greece.

Athens’ Geodynamics Institute reports that the tremor struck at 6:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) Saturday about 30 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of the city of Agrinio at a depth of 28 kilometers (17 miles).

No damage or injuries have been reported so far.

Greece lies in an active seismic region and earthquakes of similar magnitudes are frequent.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.