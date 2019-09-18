Spain: 2 die in crash of small military training plane

World

Spain: 2 die in crash of small military training plane

byAssociated Press18 September 2019 07:26-04:00

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s air force says that a student pilot and her instructor have both died when their plane crashed into the Mediterranean Sea.

The air force said Wednesday that the plane was a small, two-seat propeller plane belonging to a military training academy.

The crash occurred in waters off the coast of the southeastern region of Murcia.

Last month the pilot of another military plane, this time a small jet, died after a crash in the same area of the sea.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.