South Africans rally against gender-based violence

byAssociated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Several recent and brutal murders of young South African women have prompted women to rally together on social media and on foot demanding the government crack down on gender-based violence.

Hundreds of people gathered, some with mouths taped shut, Wednesday in protest outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre where a meeting of the World Economic Forum on Africa was underway. Others faced off with police and water cannons were used to disperse demonstrators.

Others shared their experiences and fears over being violently attacked by men on social media under the hashtag #AmINext.

South Africa is one of the most violent countries in the world for women, with the world’s fourth highest death rate due to “interpersonal violence,” according to fact-checking web site Africa Check.

