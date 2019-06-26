Social Democrats in Denmark get support to form new govt

byAssociated Press26 June 2019 03:54-04:00

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Left-wing parties in Denmark say they will back the center-left Social Democrats to form a one-party minority government.

The 18-page deal would make the Social Democrats’ female leader, 41-year-old Mette Frederiksen, the country’s youngest prime minister after the left-leaning party led won the 5 June election.

The Social Democrats won by embracing restrictive immigration policies, a pragmatic tactic that involved returning to the party’s anti-migrant roots after two decades of relatively more liberal policies.

Despite differences over welfare and immigration, the left-leaning parties want to back Frederiksen, who is expected to form a government in the next few days.

The deal came late Tuesday after 21 days of talks with the Social People’s Party, the Red Green Unity List and the centrist Social Liberals.

