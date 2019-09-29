Slovakia’s Soviet-made Mig-29 jet crashes, pilot survives
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The Slovak Defense Ministry says a Soviet-made Mig-29 military jet of the country’s air forces has crashed during a training flight.
The ministry says the pilot ejected before the crash that occurred late Saturday and survived. He is hospitalized in stable and not-life-threatening condition.
The military has grounded its fleet of Mig-29s until the cause of the crash is investigated. It took place near the city of Nitra, 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Bratislava, the capital.
Slovakia signed a deal last year to buy 14 F-16 military jets from Lockheed Martin as it seeks to replace the Soviet-era jets.
The first of the jets are scheduled to be delivered by 2022.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.