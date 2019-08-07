Rwanda, Congo restrict unnecessary border travel amid Ebola

Health and Fitness, World

Rwanda, Congo restrict unnecessary border travel amid Ebola

by Associated Press , Associated Press7 August 2019 05:40-04:00

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda and Congo are discouraging travel across their border, as officials try to prevent further spread of the highly contagious Ebola virus.

Travel restrictions are part of measures taken by Rwandan and Congolese health officials who met in Rwanda late on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued at the end of the meeting, people traveling across the border for non-essential reasons such as attending workshops and religious crusades will need clearance from both governments.

The Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo has killed more than 1,800 people.

Rwanda briefly closed its border with Congo last week after a patient tested positive for Ebola in Goma, a Congolese city of more than 2 million people about 7 kilometers (4.5 miles) from Rwanda’s main border town of Gisenyi.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.