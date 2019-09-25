Russia’s Putin hosts Venezuelan leader Maduro for talks

byAssociated Press25 September 2019 05:22-04:00

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting Venezuela’s leader in Moscow amid the ongoing political crisis in the South American nation.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Moscow a day before the talks with Putin on Wednesday in a surprise visit. Russia has been one of Venezuela’s rare steadfast allies, standing by Maduro despite the country’s extreme economic and political turmoil, supporting him with generous loans.

Neither Putin nor Maduro spoke about any financial aid in their opening remarks Wednesday.

Maduro’s visit also comes the day after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a warning to Venezuela, denouncing Maduro in his speech at the United Nations.

