Russian official arrested on high treason charges

World

Russian official arrested on high treason charges

byAssociated Press5 July 2019 09:06-04:00

MOSCOW (AP) — An aide to the presidential envoy to Russia’s Urals region has been arrested on charges of high treason, in the first publicly known case of a government official being arrested on suspicions of treason in post-Soviet Russia.

The aide, Alexander Vorobyov, told a Moscow court on Friday that he worked as an assistant to President Vladimir Putin’s envoy to the region, Nikolai Tsukanov.

Earlier Friday, the Federal Security Service (FSB), the top KGB successor agency, said it arrested Vorobyov on treason charges that carry punishment of up to 20 years in prison, but didn’t offer any details.

Vorobyov, 39, had worked as an aide to the presidential envoy for a year. Prior to that he had held various jobs in the provincial government of Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad region.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.