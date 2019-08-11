Russian media agency complains YouTube facilitates protests

by

(AP) — Russia’s media oversight agency is demanding that Google take actions to stop its YouTube subsidiary from allowing users to send information about unsanctioned demonstrations.

The move by the agency Roskomnadzor comes after weeks of demonstrations in Moscow over the exclusion of some opposition and independent politicians from the Russian capital’s city council ballot.

More than 200 people were reported arrested Saturday after some participants in an authorized rally moved into the heart of the city.

Roskomnadzor said Sunday it complained to Google about unspecified “structures” allegedly using YouTube channels to send push-notifications about unsanctioned gatherings, “including those aimed at disrupting elections.”

The agency says that if Google does not address the issue, the company’s response would be considered interference in Russia’s affairs and Russia will have the right to retaliate.