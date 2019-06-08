Russian journalist in Moscow police custody sent to hospital

World

Russian journalist in Moscow police custody sent to hospital

byAssociated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — A prominent investigative journalist who was detained on drug-dealing charges in Russia is being taken to the hospital after complaining of feeling poorly in police custody.

The Moscow police department said Saturday that an emergency medical squad was called for Ivan Golunov and determined he should be taken a hospital for examination.

It did not specify Golunov’s medical problem. The head of human rights organization Agora, Pavel Chikov, told Russian news agencies Golunov was suspected to have a concussion and a broken rib.

Golunov’s publication, the independent website Meduza, said he allegedly was beaten after his Thursday arrest.

Police are alleging four grams of a synthetic stimulant were found in his backpack. But many journalists suspect the arrest was retribution for Golunov’s investigative work.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.