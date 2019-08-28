Russian couple faces loss of child custody after protest

byAssociated Press28 August 2019 05:39-04:00

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow has considered prosecutors’ request to take a 1-year-old boy from his parents over allegations that they took him to an unauthorized protest, a case that has caused public outrage.

The Perovo District Court ruled Wednesday to send the case to another court in Moscow, which is set to consider it next week.

Prosecutors have charged that Dmitri and Olga Prokazov endangered their son by taking him to a July 27 protest and handing the child to a man accused of inciting riots. Dmitri Prokazov has said his family didn’t participate in the protest and did nothing wrong by letting a close friend carry the boy.

Their lawyer, Yekaterina Tyagay, said she expected a fair hearing, noting that “the parents didn’t deserve the attitude like this.”

