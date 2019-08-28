Russia: No involvement in Berlin daytime slaying of Georgian

World

Russia: No involvement in Berlin daytime slaying of Georgian

byAssociated Press28 August 2019 08:17-04:00

BERLIN (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman has denied media reports that Moscow may have been involved in the brazen daytime slaying of a Georgian man in Berlin.

Berlin prosecutors have released little about Friday’s killing, except to say the 40-year-old victim was shot by a cyclist, who was captured shortly afterward and identified as a 48-year-old Russian man.

Prosecutors wouldn’t comment Wednesday on reports the victim was an ex-insurgent who fought Russian forces in Chechnya, nor speculation he may have been targeted. Federal prosecutors, who deal with espionage cases, aren’t currently involved.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia had nothing to do with the crime.

He says: “this case has nothing to do with the Russian state, with authorities. I resolutely deny any connection between the killing and Russian officialdom.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.