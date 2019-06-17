Rockets land in an Iraqi military post home to US personnel

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA , Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Iraqi military says three rockets have hit an installation north of Baghdad used by Iraqi troops and where American trainers are also present. There was no immediate word on casualties.

The late Monday attack on camp Taji, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of Baghdad, is the second on a military post housing U.S. personnel. An attack on an air base, also housing U.S. trainers, north of Baghdad on Saturday caused a small fire.

The brief military statement Monday said Katushya rockets were used.

Two military officials speaking on condition of anonymity because investigation is still underway said the rockets landed near an Iraqi air defense unit.

The attack comes amid rising tension in the Middle East between the United States and Iran.

