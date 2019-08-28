Riots break out in South Africa’s capital

World

Riots break out in South Africa’s capital

byAssociated Press28 August 2019 09:21-04:00

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Police fired rubber bullets as protests erupted in the central business district of South Africa’s capitol Pretoria with rioters setting several small businesses in the area alight.

The Sowetan newspaper said the chaos broke out Wednesday after local taxi drivers clashed with drug dealers operating in the area. The taxi drivers had reportedly decided to target sellers of “nyaope,” a common street drug in South Africa.

After a taxi driver was allegedly shot and killed in the confrontation, riots broke out and quickly escalated, with hundreds of taxis blocking major roads and the city suspending bus service. Police urged vehicles to avoid the area.

Footage of people who appeared to be looting circulated Wednesday in local media alongside images of firefighters struggling to contain fires blazing in shop fronts.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.