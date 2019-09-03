Rights experts flag violations of rape, sex abuse in Yemen

World

Rights experts flag violations of rape, sex abuse in Yemen

byAssociated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Experts backed by the U.N.’s top human rights body are flagging allegations of rape, sexual assault and gender-based violence committed by all sides in Yemen’s civil war.

The offenses also include those by militias backed by the United Arab Emirates. The militiamen have expanded their footprint in the south, seizing territory from forces loyal to the internationally recognized government, including the southern city of Aden.

The allegations are among key findings in the experts’ latest report about an array of rights violations during the conflict, now in its fifth year.

The experts commissioned by the Human Rights Council also denounced allegations of hostage-taking of women and girls, and said the Shiite Houthi rebels, who hold northern Yemen, have kidnapped and detained women over the last two years to blackmail relatives.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.