Report: Turkey detains 2 people suspected of spying for UAE

World

Report: Turkey detains 2 people suspected of spying for UAE

byAssociated Press19 April 2019 08:55-04:00

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities have detained two people on suspicion of spying for the United Arab Emirates, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported on Friday.

The two UAE nationals were detained as part of an investigation led by the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office, the agency reported. It did not identify the two or say when they were arrested.

Authorities were investigating whether the suspects could be linked to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year, the agency said.

Khashoggi wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in columns for The Washington Post before he was killed by Saudi agents.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are close Arab allies.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.