Putin awards seamen killed by fire on navy’s submersible

World

Putin awards seamen killed by fire on navy’s submersible

byAssociated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the nation’s highest honors to 14 seamen who died in a fire on one of the navy’s research submersibles.

Putin’s decree published Friday posthumously awarded four naval officers with the Hero of Russia medals and the others with the Order of Courage.

The military said the victims were killed by toxic fumes during Monday’s blaze. Some others survived the fire, but the military hasn’t given their number.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin Thursday that the vessel’s nuclear reactor wasn’t damaged by the fire and would be put back in service following repairs.

He didn’t name the ship, but Russian media reported it as the country’s most secret submersible, the Losharik.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.