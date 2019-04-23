Preparations underway for Kim-Putin summit in Russia

by

(AP) — Preparations are underway for a summit between the leader of North Korea and Russia’s president.

The Kremlin confirmed earlier this month that Kim Jong Un would meet with President Putin before the end of the month but has not named the place or date, citing security concerns.

Russia’s port city of Vladivostok on the Pacific Ocean, in the meantime, is seeing a number of unusually strict security measures.

Maritime authorities said on Tuesday that the waters around Russky Island, the likely summit venue, will be closed for all maritime traffic between Wednesday morning and Friday morning. Separately, local media reported that several platforms at Vladivostok’s main train station will be closed for several days.

Kim, like his father, avoids air travel and is likely to travel to Vladivostok by train.