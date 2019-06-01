Pompeo visits Swiss event as Trump’s policies raise concerns

Pompeo visits Swiss event as Trump’s policies raise concerns

byAssociated Press

MONTREUX, Switzerland (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is joining Trump adviser Jared Kushner at a closed-doors meeting of the Bilderberg Group in the Swiss lakeside resort of Montreux.

Saturday’s annual gathering has long been shrouded in mystery because of its secretive nature and high-profile participants from business, politics, intelligence and defense.

The drop-in visit by America’s top diplomat on the penultimate day of the four-day gathering comes at a time when many of the global elite represented there are uneasy about the wrecking ball that President Donald Trump’s administration has taken to the world’s postwar, internationalist order that the United States itself helped establish.

Trump supporters counter that the United States has been taken for granted for too long, and insist that U.S. interests must come first.

