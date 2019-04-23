Polish teachers strike shines light on country’s divisions

World

Polish teachers strike shines light on country’s divisions

byAssociated Press23 April 2019 06:07-04:00

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Teachers from across Poland have gathered in Warsaw to demand higher wages in a long-running dispute that is emerging as another fissure in a deeply divided society.

Tuesday’s protest in front of the Education Ministry comes on the 16th day of a strike that has closed most Polish schools.

Many carried signs of a black exclamation point to signal the urgency of the cause.

Poland has long ranked high in international education rankings, but teachers say current conditions are lowering standards. Many are furious that an overhaul by the conservative government has added to their work load while wages remain low.

The government and church leaders say it’s wrong of teachers to force school closures in a period of final exams.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.