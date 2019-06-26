Police: Tycoon’s wife likely killed, abduction may be fake

World

Police: Tycoon’s wife likely killed, abduction may be fake

byAssociated Press26 June 2019 07:04-04:00

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian police say they now believe that the wife of one of Norway’s richest men who allegedly was abducted eight months ago has been killed and they “cannot exclude a staged kidnapping to hide it.”

Chief police investigator Tommy Broeske says “it is less likely that we are facing abduction with an economic motive.”

Broeske declined Wednesday to say whether anyone has been arrested.

Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen, who was last seen alive on Oct. 31, is the wife of Tom Hagen — a media-shy real estate investor and owner of an electric company.

A note was found in their house describing what would happen to her if a ransom wasn’t paid. Norwegian media have said the ransom was 9 million euros ($10.2 million), to be paid in cryptocurrency.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.