Police break up huge ‘modern day slavery’ ring in UK

World

Police break up huge ‘modern day slavery’ ring in UK

byAssociated Press5 July 2019 08:41-04:00

LONDON (AP) — Details about what prosecutors have called one of Britain’s largest-ever modern day slavery rings have emerged with the convictions of eight people.

Prosecutors say more than 400 victims were forced to work for minuscule wages while their masters earned some 2 million pounds ($2.5 million) and lived a luxurious lifestyle.

The group preyed on the homeless, former convicts and alcoholics in Poland and lured them to Britain with false promises of well-paid work. Some ended up being paid less than $1 for a day’s work.

The ring was broken up by a three-year police investigation.

Five men and three women originally from Poland have been convicted of modern day slavery offenses and money laundering.

Reporting restrictions were lifted Friday, allowing details to be published.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.