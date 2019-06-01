Poland’s doctors march to demand more health care funding

Health and Fitness, World

Poland’s doctors march to demand more health care funding

byAssociated Press1 June 2019 10:45-04:00

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of doctors have marched through Poland’s capital of Warsaw to demand higher spending on health care to cut waiting times for medical procedures and stem the flow of underpaid doctors seeking jobs abroad.

Polish media say some people have died as they waited to be admitted to the hospital, and some children’s and obstetrician wards are slated to be closed due to a shortage of doctors and nurses.

The protesters, some clad in white doctors’ smocks, carried banners that read “We want to treat patients in Poland” and “Stop deaths in waiting lines” as they marched Saturday from the Health Ministry to parliament. They left a petition there demanding that 6.8% of Poland’s gross national product be spent on health care.

The ruling conservative government aims to spend 6% by 2024.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.