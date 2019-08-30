Poland, US agree on 6 sites for more US troops, debating 7th

World

byAssociated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister says six locations for additional U.S. troops have been agreed on with Washington and talks continue on one more site.

President Donald Trump agreed in June to send 1,000 more U.S. troops in addition to the 4,500 already stationed at six different locations across Poland. The U.S. will also place a division-level command in Poland.

Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Friday that six locations for the additional troops have already been agreed on and a seventh location is being debated. He didn’t clarify if the six sites are the ones already existing.

Blaszczak said that the signing of a related declaration that had been planned this weekend was postponed after Trump canceled his visit to Poland to deal with Hurricane Dorian approaching Florida.

