Pelosi says ‘humbled’ by Ghana visit to gateway to slavery

(AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a congressional delegation to Ghana was “humbled” by a visit to the gateway where many Africans were shipped to America as slaves.

Pelosi’s address to Ghanaian lawmakers on Wednesday contrasted with President Donald Trump’s appearance on Tuesday at a Virginia event boycotted by black lawmakers angry over his recent comments.

Pelosi’s delegation visited the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles to observe the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans being shipped to America.

The delegation includes Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of four activist Democratic congresswomen of color whom Trump has urged to get out of the U.S. “right now.”

Trump quickly faced bipartisan condemnation for the remarks and accusations of race-baiting, but he has insisted he was not being racist.