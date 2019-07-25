Paris sizzles, London boils as record heat threatens Europe

World

Paris sizzles, London boils as record heat threatens Europe

byAssociated Press

PARIS (AP) — Hot, hotter, hottest: Paris and London are bracing for record temperatures as the second heat wave this summer bakes the continent.

The Paris area could be as hot as 42 C (108 F) Thursday as a result of hot, dry air coming from northern Africa that’s trapped between cold stormy systems.

London might see 39 C (102 F). And swaths of Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland could face temperatures exceeding 40 C (104 F).

Climate scientists warn this could become the new normal. But temperate Europe — where air conditioning is rare — isn’t equipped for the kind of temperatures frying the region this week.

So tourists are jumping in fountains and authorities are fanning out to help the elderly, sick and homeless hit hardest by the heat.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.