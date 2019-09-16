North Korean-themed restaurant in Seoul removes Kim images

World

North Korean-themed restaurant in Seoul removes Kim images

byAssociated Press16 September 2019 02:45-04:00

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — You can sell North Korean food in South Korea. But you’ll get into trouble if you decorate your restaurant with something deemed praising North Korea.

Authorities say the owner of a Seoul restaurant under construction removed signs with the portrait of North Korean leaders and the image of a North Korean flag from the restaurant’s exterior wall on Monday.

The restaurant had been criticized over the weekend after local media published those signs.

Police say they are looking at a possibility that the owner violated South Korea’s security law that punish an act of praising North Korea with up to seven years in prison.

Police quoted the owner as saying such a North Korea-themed exterior decoration would draw more attention and help him make more profits.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.