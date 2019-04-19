North Korea nuclear impasse looms over US-Japan talks

World

North Korea nuclear impasse looms over US-Japan talks

by By MATTHEW LEE , Associated Press19 April 2019 09:17-04:00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stalled negotiations over dismantling North Korea’s nuclear program are looming over high-level talks between the U.S. and Japan.

Just a day after North Korea called for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to be removed as President Donald Trump’s top negotiator, he and acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan were meeting at the State Department Friday with their Japanese counterparts to plot a way forward.

U.S. officials say they remain open to resuming the talks with North Korea but Pompeo has not yet reacted to the North Korean demand, which followed what it said was a test of a new tactical weapon.

The nuclear talks have been at an impasse since Trump’s second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to reach an agreement in Vietnam in late February.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.