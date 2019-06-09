Niger: US military vehicle hits roadside bomb, no casualties

by –

(AP) — Authorities in Niger say an American military vehicle struck a roadside bomb in the troubled West African country but no one was killed.

The prime minister’s press office said the incident happened Saturday night near a Nigerien military base in Ouallam. In a tweet Sunday, U.S. Africa Command confirmed a tactical vehicle was damaged but said the cause was “undetermined at this time.”

Ouallam, in western Niger, is not far from where four U.S. soldiers died during an October 2017 ambush. The attack by Islamic militants also killed four Nigerien soldiers in the joint patrol force.

The ambush drew attention to the U.S. military’s role in training troops in Niger.