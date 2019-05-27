New Ukrainian President Zelenskiy visits eastern war zone

byAssociated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukraine’s new president has visited military positions in the country’s east, where the army has been fighting Russia-backed separatists for five years.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was inaugurated a week ago , went to two positions Monday in the Luhansk region, according to his office. At one forward position, he was within 400 meters (yards) of rebel positions, his office said.

Zelenskiy spoke with Ukrainian soldiers about issues including their living conditions and food quality, his office said.

over former President Petro Poroshenko, backed by voters fed up with persistent corruption.

