New Greek PM Mitsotakis holds first Cabinet meeting

byAssociated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s new prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has chaired his Cabinet’s first meeting, vowing to make the government more efficient.

Mitsotakis said Wednesday one of the first pieces of legislation his government will submit to parliament will be a tax bill containing “the first tax reductions we promised.”

Mitsotakis and his conservative New Democracy party won Sunday’s election with an overall majority, ousting Alexis Tsipras and his left-wing Syriza party that led the country through four tumultuous years as Greece struggled to emerge from its financial crisis.

Greece’s creditors have been blunt in their reaction to Mitsotakis’ promises to lower taxes and calls to ease strict budget targets, making clear that the goals agreed to by the previous government must be adhered to.

