Muslim couple deny terror-related charges in Madrid re-trial

byAssociated Press

MADRID (AP) — A Moroccan-born Spaniard and his Mexican wife are denying charges in their retrial that they helped recruit militants for the Islamic State group in Madrid.

Aziz Zaghanane initially received a six-year prison sentence at last year’s trial and his wife Ana Marilú Reyna was sent to prison for one year.

The couple, both Muslims, testified again Tuesday after the National Court ruled that evidence given in the original trial should have included testimony from three others accused in the case, who admitted terror-related crimes and therefore did not take the stand.

They argue that their social media activity discussed issues related to the Islamic State group and the war in Syria but rejected violence.

The court’s verdict is expected later this week.

