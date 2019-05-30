Mozambique seeks $3.2 billion to recover from cyclones

,

(AP) — Mozambique says it needs $3.2 billion to recover from a pair of powerful tropical cyclones that ripped into the southern African nation earlier this year and left hundreds dead, raising alarm about the effects of climate change on coastal nations.

That’s according to a government assessment supported by the World Bank, United Nations and European Union for a global pledging conference that begins on Friday.

Some aid workers fear the worst is yet to come. The storms wiped out crops on the eve of harvest in one of the world’s least developed countries, and many people must rely on food aid well into next year. was destroyed, and some areas are still difficult or impossible to reach.

“The sound was like a pack of angry wolves,” Ahmad Baroudi, a spokesman with the aid group Save the Children, told the AP after visiting devastated Ibo island and hearing accounts of the storm. Residents told him how they had struggled to put one foot in front of the other in the hurricane-force winds, and how everyone — even those not thought to be religious — were praying.

The cyclones’ effects on children have been widespread, Baroudi said. Fewer are going to school. Some are exposed to abuse and neglect. Some must work or engage in “survival sex.” Many are drinking unsafe water. Livelihoods have been destroyed.

“This response is surprisingly underfunded,” he said. Just 30% of the U.N. humanitarian appeal for Mozambique has come in. “This (pledging) conference comes really at a crucial time.”

